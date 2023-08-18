Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 141,451 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 683% compared to the typical volume of 18,071 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Farfetch by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 42,045 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,619,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,025,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,595 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 67,521,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,873,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

