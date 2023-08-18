Stifel Nicolaus Trims Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Target Price to C$32.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

TSE:PLC opened at C$22.36 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.64 and a 52 week high of C$29.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$765.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

