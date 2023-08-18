Stifel Nicolaus Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $470.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $445.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.91. 336,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,007. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock worth $59,899,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

