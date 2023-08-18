Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SCM. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 80,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,884. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 197.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

