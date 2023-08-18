Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 20th. This is a boost from Steadfast Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steadfast Group

In related news, insider Gregory Rynenberg sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.91 ($3.84), for a total transaction of A$502,350.00 ($326,201.30). Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

See Also

