Stargate Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.19 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002015 BTC on major exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $71.19 million and approximately $29.93 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

