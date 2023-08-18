Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) CEO Purchases $19,761.84 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Kenneth Jr. Coleman bought 23,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $19,761.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Star Equity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STRR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 81,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.47. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts forecast that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Star Equity Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Star Equity by 149.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Star Equity in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Star Equity by 106.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

