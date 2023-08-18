STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.9 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 1,413,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,112. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 102,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 40,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 320,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

