SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 120,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,967. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $91.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.