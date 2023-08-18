Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 5,202 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELA opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.84. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

