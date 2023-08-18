Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NEE stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.17 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

