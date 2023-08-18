Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

