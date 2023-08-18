Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,257 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $21.87 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

