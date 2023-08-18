Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $246.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

