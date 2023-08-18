Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires 108,534 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 268.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 181,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 199,514 shares of company stock worth $570,452. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

