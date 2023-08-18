Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPOT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

NYSE SPOT traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $131.31. 192,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,949. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.74. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

