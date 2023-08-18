Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH remained flat at $6.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,167. The company has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.95. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 10,631 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 471,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

