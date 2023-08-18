Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Splunk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 385,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Further Reading

