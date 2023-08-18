Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,328. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

