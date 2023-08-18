SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $128,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

