SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Boosted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 957.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,431. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

