SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,702. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

