SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 184,810 shares.The stock last traded at $27.98 and had previously closed at $27.95.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,676,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,054 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 306.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,049 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

