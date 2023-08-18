Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sparebanken Vest Price Performance

SPIZF stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Sparebanken Vest has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

About Sparebanken Vest

Sparebanken Vest, a financial services company, provides banking and financing services in the counties of Vestland and Rogaland, Norway. The company operates through Corporate Market, Retail Market, Bulder Bank, Treasury, and Estate Agency Activities segments. It is also involved in home mortgage activities.

