Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sparebanken Vest Price Performance
SPIZF stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Sparebanken Vest has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.
About Sparebanken Vest
