SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.09

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.09 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 70.45 ($0.89). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 9,936 shares traded.

SpaceandPeople Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.36, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.06.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

Featured Stories

