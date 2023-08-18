S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,678 shares of company stock worth $9,252,832. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $384.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.71. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

