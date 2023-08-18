South Dakota Investment Council Trims Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,862 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.09% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.10. 42,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

