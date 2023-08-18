South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

DT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

