South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.7 %

DT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,207,407 shares of company stock worth $943,913,963 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile



Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

