South Dakota Investment Council Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,368.6% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $102.33. 80,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,634. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

