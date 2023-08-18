South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 4,700 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. 71,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

