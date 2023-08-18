South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.49. 105,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.67 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $151.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.91%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

