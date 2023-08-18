Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

SONY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.66. 614,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,554. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

