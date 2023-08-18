Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SON. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.76. 432,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,058. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

