SOLVE (SOLVE) Tops One Day Volume of $895,426.30

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $895,426.30 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003795 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000551 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006259 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

