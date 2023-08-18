Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Up 4.1%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 158,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 553,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $578.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 648,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

