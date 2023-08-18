SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

SOHO China Stock Down 12.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

SOHO China Company Profile

