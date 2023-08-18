Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after acquiring an additional 831,423 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after acquiring an additional 496,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

