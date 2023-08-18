Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.64. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 672,036 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

