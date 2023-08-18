SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,933. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. SJW Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Articles

