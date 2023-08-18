SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.94. 110,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total value of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,928 shares of company stock worth $1,971,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

