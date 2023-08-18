SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SBOW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 45,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $926.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.39. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

