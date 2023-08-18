Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 142,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,851. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

