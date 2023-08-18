Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIMO. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.83.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.0 %
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
