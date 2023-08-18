Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declines By 5.9%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

BEN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.