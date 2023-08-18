Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declines By 5.9%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,630,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
BEN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Zillow And The 30% Opportunity That’s Opening Up
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.