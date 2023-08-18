Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declines By 6.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

CHSCN opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

