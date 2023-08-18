Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Declines By 6.3%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2023

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

CHSCN opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $26.37.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.