Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Declines By 6.9%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

CSSEP stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.0231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.