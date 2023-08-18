Short Interest in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Drops By 6.6%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 666,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $502.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.16 and a 200-day moving average of $532.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,379. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

