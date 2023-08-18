Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

SHBI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 27,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $221.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 580,499 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,980,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 458,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 131.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 325.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 116,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,163,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

