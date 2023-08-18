Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,956,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,333,000 after acquiring an additional 91,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

