SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.81. SFL has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. SFL’s payout ratio is 75.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SFL

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SFL by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SFL by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,803 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in SFL by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet downgraded SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFL

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.