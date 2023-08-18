SFL (NYSE:SFL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.44 million. SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.
NYSE:SFL opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.81. SFL has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $11.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. SFL’s payout ratio is 75.59%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet downgraded SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
